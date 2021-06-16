Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who created a wave last year with her Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot, has once again stunned fans with a se*y pose for Ratnani’s 2021 calendar shoot. The picture is now going viral on social media now. Scroll down to see the pic.

Earlier today the celebrity photographer had teased fans on social media announcing that the Kabir Singh actress will be seen in his 2021 calendar. Sharing a video of Kiara, he captioned it, “❤️‍🔥🤍🍀🏝❇️ Hat-trick Shot Of Gorgeous Kiara Advani @kiaraaliaadvani For #dabbooratnanicalendar2021 Its Epic!! 😍” Take a look at the video below:

Now Kiara Advani has shared the picture on her Instagram handle and needless to say, the actress is turning up the heat on the social media platform. The Guilty actress is seen laying on the beach sand as she gazes at the camera. The monochrome pic is now going viral on Instagram. Take a look at the picture below:

Last year in February, Kiara’s leaf photograph had received a vigorous response from the audience. Netizens slammed Daboo Ratnani for copying the concept from international photographer Marie Barsch. The actress too received a lot of direct messages on social media after she appeared on Ratnani’s 2020 celebrity calendar.

During an interview with Tweak India, Kiara Advani said that she was asked to switch off her DM notifications after her ‘leaf picture’ went viral on the internet. She said, “I have switched off some of my DM notifications because I did get a lot of those suggestive ones. Especially after the leaf picture went up. I was like okay we can’t do this right now.”

She was also heavily trolled after the picture went viral. As reported by IANS, Kiara said that memes don’t affect her and the actress claimed that she considers them to be a part of flattery.

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. As per reports, the film will hit theatres on July 31.

