Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, on social media, shared the mantra she follows.

Kiara posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen wearing a pink and white bikini top along with a red skirt. She captioned it, “Swim, Sleep, Hydrate, Eat Repeat.”

Kiara’s recent release was “Indoo Ki Jawaani“, which revolves around a dating application.

Kiara has three films lined up over the next months — “Shershaah” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, and “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Also, if reports are to be believed, Kiara has been approached for Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4. Earlier, Kriti Sanon was said to be the choice for the fourth instalment but sadly, the Heropanti actress has a tight schedule and had to pass it. Also, it’s learnt that Rakesh Roshan is done with the scripting part and has moved to the next step and i.e. pre-production of the film.

