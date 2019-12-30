Kiara Advani Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls; Says, “Get Ready To Troll Me Again”

Kiara Advani is currently on a cloud nine following the major success of Kabir Singh and the recently released Good Newwz too is performing extremely well. Apart from her movies, she has often headlined the news for the trolls as well. From her shiny shoes to her shimmery designer dresses, trollers have made sure they leave nothing to spare. But, does that get to Kiara Advani? Well, No!

Kiara, who is now a few years old in the industry, has learned to move on with her life and wear whatever she wants to without giving any heed to what the paparazzi has to say. Recently, she was spotted wearing white Prada heels which were shiny and the Good Newwz actress was trolled heavily for that.

Giving a befitting reply to these trolls, Kiara recently open to SpotboyE and said, “Are you talking about the ones that I wore at the airport? Not just me, one of my forthcoming film’s producer too loved them. And, he loved them so much that he said I should wear it in one of the upcoming songs in his film. Let’s see. I might. Get ready to troll me again.”

Further talking about her fashion choices, Kiara said, “I am just being myself. I think I enjoy dressing up immensely. I wear what I wear to make myself happy. I was that kid who wore the shiniest clothes.” The actress also admitted that she loves to look at herself in different outfits in the mirror.

Talking about the several showdowns she had to face, the Good Newwz actress said, “I get quite a few showdowns, but it’s okay; your style and my style cannot necessarily be the same.

On the work front, Kiara will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She is also a part of Indoo Ki Jawani.

