Kiara Advani Gets Trolled For Her Yellow Dress, From Calling Her Maggi To Cement Ki Bori; Netizens Have A Field Day

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who was all over the news for her performance in Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor, is having quite a tough time with her recent yellow dress.

The actress recently posted a picture of herself from a magazine photo shoot and got trolled for no reason.

Kiara looked like a sunshine in that yellow gown which was designed by Atelier Zuhra. What caught netizens attention is its feathers and fringes which reminded them of Maggi and what not.

Netizens compared her look to Maggi and wrote, “When you love Maggi too much” and “Maggi never looked so good.” Another user wrote, “When you are bored of having Maggi, make a gown of it. Best way to stop food wastage.”

Soon after the comments, Kiara reacted on the trolls and wrote, “Haha got ready in 2 minutes.”

Haha got ready in 2 minutes 💃🏻😎😂🌼 https://t.co/pTGHvCBueI — Kiara Advani (@Advani_Kiara) September 4, 2019

On the work front, Kiara will be seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh in Good News which will be released in December 2019.

