From Khiladi 420 To Sooryavanshi – Akshay Kumar’s Love For Air Stunts Is Never Ending

After surprising fans with his bike stunt, actor Akshay Kumar stunned everyone with a photograph of himself hanging from a helicopter, while shooting for “Sooryavanshi” here.

Akshay on Wednesday took to social media and uploaded the photograph in which he is seen hanging from a helicopter, chasing director Rohit Shetty who is on a bike.

“Casually hanging, off a helicopter…just another day on the sets of ‘Sooryavanshi‘. “P.S. Do not try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision,” Akshay captioned the image.

Casually hanging, off a helicopter…just another day on the sets of #Sooryavanshi 😎 P.S. Do NOT try this on your own, all stunts are performed under expert supervision 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0zeDLeks5q — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2019

Reliance Entertainment is presenting “Sooryavanshi“, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

Akshay plays the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the “Kesari” star in the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Simmba”.

Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay’s love interest in the movie that also stars Neena Gupta, playing Akshay’s mother.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!