Nothing is going right for Akshay Kumar, as the actor is struggling really badly at the box office. Except for Sooryavanshi, the actor failed to deliver any successful film in the post-pandemic era (as a main lead). Even this year, he had already delivered two major failures in the form of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira. Now, all eyes are set on the performance of Khel Khel Mein.

Khel Khel Mein is Akshay’s third release of the year, and fans are hoping that the film might turn the tables for the superstar. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz, whose Pati Patni Aur Woh was a successful affair at the box office. Other than Akshay, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Fardeen Khan, and others in key roles.

The makers locked the release date of 15th August after Pushpa 2 was postponed from its Independence Day release. However, just after its announcement, even the makers of Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 made it official that their film is coming on Independence Day, thus creating a scenario of a big box office clash.

Interestingly, other than these two films, John Abraham’s Vedaa had announced its Independence Day arrival much earlier, thus creating a three-way clash scene.

Out of all releases, Stree 2 is a big favorite to win the battle at the box office as it will enjoy the benefit of the franchise factor. Other than that, it’s a part of Maddock’s Maddock Supernatural Universe, which is already enjoying a good buzz after Munjya’s super success. So, the Shraddha Kapoor starrer is expected to have a big edge over other films.

Amid this, it is now rumored that Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein is likely to be postponed to another date. If it’s true, it will be considered as a smart move as the film will enjoy a better screen count if it arrives solo. In front of Stree 2, it would have suffered in securing a good screen count.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Abhishek Bachchan Felt Sandwiched Between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s SIL & Jaya Bachchan? Jr B Once Responded To Aish Being Called The Other Woman, “She Feels Out…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News