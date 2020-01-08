Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday Makes Director Maqbool Khan Dance On The Tune Of Dheeme Dheeme

Ananya Panday has been creating the right noise with all her projects. With her most recent release, the actress has already created waves with her role of a matured, ambitious girl in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh‘. Kick-starting the new year with the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Khaali Peeli‘ in Panchgani, Ananya made sure that she made her director tap to the beats.

Ananya Panday makes director Maqbool Khan perform Dheeme Dheeme on the sets of Khaali Peeli. Sharing the video, the sensation wrote, “Mr Director 😎

#DheemeDheeme on #KhaaliPeeli”

Teen sensation Ananya Panday has already created immense buzz ever since the actress has marked her debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2. Swaying the audience with the versatility of roles, starting from her debut as Shreya in SOTY 2, a sassy personality and to her character of Taspasya Singh in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh‘, the actress has carved a niche for herself.

Stepping onto another set of her upcoming film looks like fun is going to be a usual sight when Ananya is around. Starring opposite Ishaan Khatter, a recent still of the actress went viral which is already getting us all excited to see Ananya create the magic on-screens.

On the work front, Ananya Panday with Khaali Peeli which is all set to release this year and the second film whose name is yet to be revealed, we will be seeing Ananya sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

