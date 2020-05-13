KGF: Chapter 2 POSTPONED! Yash Starrer To Release Next Year?

Due to coronavirus pandemic, the entire film industry has come to a standstill. Earlier, we learnt how some makers are opting out for a digital release as the lockdown is inevitable for few more months. But the majority of the filmmakers are okay with postponing their films even to the next year. Now, the same fate could be witnessed for Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 too.

As per the reports flowing in, the makers of Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF: Chapter 2 have already zeroed in on next year’s release date. Although the official confirmation is awaited, there are high chances of the film getting shifted to 2021. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on 23rd October 2020. As PM Narendra Modi has given the signs of continuing the lockdown, the film will not be able to make it on its original release date.

Meanwhile, recently it was learnt that Amazon Prime has offered an amount of 55 crores to seal the digital rights deal for KGF: Chapter 2, which is inclusive of all versions. Interestingly, the amount is three times higher than the amount of 18 crores, which was reportedly paid for the first instalment.

The second instalment will release worldwide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1“, which starred Kannada star Yash with Srinidhi Shetty and Ananth Nag.

