Did Vidyut Jammwal Just Reveal He Is Getting Into A Relationship?

Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal has hinted that he might be getting into a relationship soon!

Vidyut Jammwal was interacting with his fans on a session called “#askvidyut” on Twitter when a fan asked him whether he is single. The actor replied: “#askvidyut yes..but I guess not for too long.”

Vidyut Jammwal’s response has left his fans, especially the ladies heartbroken. The female heartthrob hinting at getting into a relationship certainly did not go down well with the ladies, a lot of whom responded with teary-eyed and broken hearts emojis!

Commenting on Vidyut Jammwal’s tweet, a fan wrote: “Mini heart attack”

Another fan commented: “Dill Tod diya aapne to, aapko koi mil bhi gayee..” (You broke my heart. Did you really find someone)

Another fan enquired: “Who is that lucky girl?”

Meanwhile, the actor, in his session addressed queries coming from netizens on topics like back and neck pain, shoulder stiffness, workout timings and martial arts.

Reacting to a fan who asked him how to deal with “failure and negativity”, Vidyut Jammwal replied: “#askvidyut The 1st step is to accept faliure, then to congratulate yourself for attempting, then finding all the things you didn’t know about making it successful..whilst you do this stay away from people who say failure is bad (2nd part of ur question will be automatically solved).”

