Actress Amy Jackson says her newborn son Andreas is her lockdown buddy. Amy took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her lying in bed with her son.

Along with the clip, the actress wrote a caption that read: “Lockdown buddies”.

Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media in September last year.

Amy announced the arrival of her baby boy on Instagram and wrote: “Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas.” She also posted a video of sleeping Andreas and captioned it “Hi World”.

Earlier, Amy Jackson gave out fitness goals by showing a toilet paper-inspired workout with Andreas amid coronavirus lockdown.

In a playful Instagram clip, the Bollywood actress, 28, flaunted her slender frame in sportswear as she engaged in a series of jump squats, push-ups, and planks with the help of toilet paper roll.

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie “Madrasapattinam” and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Amy Jackson’s last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer “2.0” in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her Bollywood films include “Ekk Deewana Tha”, “Singh Is Bliing” and “Freaky Ali”.

