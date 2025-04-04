Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2 teaser has generated massive buzz, but one line in particular has grabbed everyone’s attention. His character delivers a fiery “F**k You!” in response to an insult, which has left audiences divided. While some see it as an intense moment, others question if such language fits a historical drama.

Responding to the criticism, Akshay Kumar defended the dialogue during the movie’s trailer launch. He explained that the scene reflects the deep anger and frustration of Indian soldiers under British rule.

Akshay Kumar Explains The Context

In an interaction with the press, Akshay explained why the line was necessary. The lead actor briefly explained the reason behind dropping the F-Bomb (via The Indian Express). He said, “Yes, I used this word. I am amazed to see that you noticed this, but the phrase ‘you are still a slave’ didn’t grab your attention. Wasn’t it a big gaali for you? Usse badi gaali aur kuch nahi ho sakti. I would have been happy if you would have said that they used the word ‘slave’ rather than you talking about ‘f you.’ Aise time par, agar unhone goli bhi maar di hoti toh bhi chotta rehta.”

Akshay Kumar’s Emotional Connection To The Scene

The Kesari actor even revealed a personal connection to the story. His father was born across Jallianwala Bagh, and his grandfather witnessed the tragedy. Akshay Kumar narrated the entire tale by saying, “I was born in Old Delhi, not Amritsar. This film is a very personal and important film.”

“My dad was born just opposite Jallianwala Bagh. There’s an aaloo katra gali there. In fact, my grandfather saw all of this happening around him. We have made this film with anger. I heard the stories from my dad. He heard them from my grandfather. The director Karan also told me a lot more about whatever happened,” he added.

About Kesari: Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, depicts the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is loosely based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat’s book The Case That Shook The Empire. Initially, the makers planned to release the movie on March 14, 2025, but the film was postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances. Kesari: Chapter 2 is expected to hit the big screens on April 18, 2025.

Check out the trailer of Kesari: Chapter 2 below:

