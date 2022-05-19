Renowned Bollywood playback singer Papon is to represent India and his homeland Assam at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Joining the league of A.R. Rahman, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R. Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Priyanka Chopra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Papon is all set to represent India at the annual festival.

On representing Assam at Cannes, Papon says, “It’s a proud moment for me to represent my country and homeland Assam at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. I’m honoured to have the opportunity to showcase the heritage of Assam. It’s exciting that Assamese films are making a mark across the globe. I’m excited about the festival and its artistic spirit.”

Papon has been garnering love for his trilingual love song ‘Koi Nidiya Kiyaw’ in collaboration with Shreya Ghoshal. The artist will be announcing an exciting project soon.

