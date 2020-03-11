Katrina Kaif To Star In A Multi-Lingual Project Opposite Baahubali Star Prabhas?

The rumours of Prabhas romancing Katrina Kaif in one of his upcoming films has started to gain a good amount of steam. It’s been said the Baahubali fame actor is now interested to pair with Bollywood beauties for his upcoming films.

He was last seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho. Reports also state that Katrina Kaif was the chosen to play the lead in that film. It seems Katrina is very close to signing a multi-lingual film opposite Prabhas.

As per reports on Tollywood.net, “Prabhas has collaborated with Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame for a movie, which is expected to go on the floor by the end of this year. Prabhas wants to get Katrina Kaif on the board for his upcoming film which will be produced by Ashwini Dutt.”

The sources also added, “The makers are in talks with the Bharat actress. If all goes well an official announcement regarding the inclusion of Katrina Kaif will be made soon.”

Recently, Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a still from “Saaho“, featuring himself with birthday girl Shraddha.

“Here’s wishing my sweetest Amritha @shraddhakapoor a very Happy Birthday,” Prabhas wrote. In the pic that Prabhas shared, Shraddha sports in a white crop top and blue denim, while Prabhas looks dashing in white Kurta.

As soon as Prabhas shared the post, it went viral on social media in no time. As the actress turns 33 years old today, fans also poured wishes on the micro-blogging site Twitter and wished the actress a year full of love and happiness.

