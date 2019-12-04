Katrina Kaif Is All Praises For Shaheen Bhatt’s Book ‘I’ve Never Been (Un)happier’: “So Heartbreakingly Honestly Written”

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt’s battle with depression has been very long. Shaheen who wrote about her struggle with depression in her book I’ve Never Been Unhappier has got appreciation from many in the industry.

Recently Katrina Kaif took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note while praising Shaheen’s book. “what an incredibly brave thing to do to write this book, so heartbreakingly honestly written. You can feel every moment and every thought ….to be able to turn a painful situation into something positive is so beautiful …. p.s @shaheenb i miss our dream team chats immensely need to do it again soon …. to everyone – this incredible book is available NOW” she wrote.

Shaheen along with Alia Bhatt launched the book I’ve Never Been Unhappier at a recent event. While talking about her sister’s journey even Alia brokedown.

Alia said that despite living with Shaheen all her life, she got to know about what her sister was going through only after reading the book.

“I felt terrible as a sister. I didn’t put myself out there enough to understand her,” Alia said.

“I have only believed that she is the most brilliant person in my family. To some extent, she has never believed that about her own self but that always broke my heart. I was sensitive but I feel guilty for not understanding as much as I should have,” the actress added.

Several videos from the event showing Alia break down, and Shaheen trying to console her, have gone viral on social media.

Alia later took to Instagram to post: “No better feeling than talking about your sister’s first book! Shaheen, you are brilliant and I love you!”

