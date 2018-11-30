Katrina Kaif Has This Advice To Give To Sister Isabelle Kaif Before Her Debut!

Actress Isabelle Kaif, who is set to make her Hindi film debut with her forthcoming film Time to Dance, has said her elder sister Katrina Kaif has advised her to keep her head down and work hard to sustain in the film industry.

Isabelle Kaif was interacting with media after becoming brand ambassador of Bandhan Jewels on Thursday in Mumbai.

Isabelle Kaif is younger sister of Hindi film’s leading actress Katrina Kaif. “Keep your head down and work hard,” Isabelle said when asked what advice her elder sister has given her before starting her career in films.

In Time to Dance, Sooraj Pancholi reportedly plays character of a street dancer and Isabelle Kaif plays character of a ballroom latin dancer.

“It was great,” said Isabelle about working with Sooraj Pancholi. “He is really a good dancer and is hard working. We had great time shooting for the film with our director Stanley D’Costa. Everyone working in the film was very passionate about it.”

Katrina Kaif plays role of an actress in Anand L. Rai’s forthcoming film Zero. “I was very excited by the trailer. I feel everyone is eager to see her in this new avatar and a new role so, I also can’t wait to see the film,” said Isabelle.

Time to Dance is a dance-film directed by Stanley D’Costa. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Remo D’Souza. It features Sooraj Pancholi, Isabelle Kaif and Waluscha De Sousa in the lead roles.

It is scheduled to release early 2019.