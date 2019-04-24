Katrina Kaif As Athlete P.T. Usha Set To Sail Her First Ever Biopic?

Katrina Kaif is one of the busiest actors at the moment, with the kind of projects every actor would want in their filmography. Currently working with Ali Abbas Zafar & Salman Khan for Bharat, she will soon begin Sooryavanshi with Rohit Shetty & Akshay Kumar. But that’s not it, looks like there’s another project set to be a part of her kitty – P.T. Usha Biopic, which will be her first ever biographical movie.

The movie was earlier planned to go on floors with Priyanka Chopra as the lead back in 2017. Now, after 2 years, director Revathy S Varmha is reviving the project with Katrina. A trade source close to Mid-Day revealed, “Revathy has had a few sittings with Katrina over the past few months. The duo met a few days ago in Mumbai for another narration. While the actor seems to be interested in the project, she will take a call only after the final narration. If Katrina gives her nod, it will mark her first biopic. She will have to undergo rigorous prep for the part, including adopting PT Usha’s sprinting style. Since the athlete is on board, she is likely to supervise the actor. For now, though, Katrina has only signed Sooryavanshi after Bharat.”

Reports further suggest that the movie be made in English, Hindi, Chinese and Russian besides other Indian languages. A.R Rahman may be the person behind the music.

This indeed may be a career-changing project for Katrina! Are y’all excited to see her portraying the role of P.T. Usha?

