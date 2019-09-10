Kashmera Shah To Make Her Directorial Debut With ‘Marne Bhi Do Yaaron’; Says, “Have Always Been A Fan Of Comedy Films”

Actress Kashmera Shah is all set to make her directorial debut with the comedy “Marne Bhi Do Yaaron“.

“It was not a conscious effort to make a comedy. It’s just that I think funny and I write funny and that’s how ‘Marne Bhi Do Yaaron‘ came about. Actually, the title of the film was suggested by our cinematographer Neelaabh Kaul, and we all loved it because it goes well with concept,” said Kashmera, while interacting with the media to promote the film in Mumbai on Monday, while launching its first poster.

Kashmera added: “I have always been a fan of comedy films. I always liked films that are light and high on entertainment. However, some comedy films don’t give a social message to viewers. Our film gives a social message in a subtle manner. That’s the kind of films I am fan of and that’s the kind of film I have made.”

Talking about the concept of “Marne Bhi Do Yaaron“, Kashmera said, “It’s disheartening to see young people give up so easily in life — whether it’s in their jobs, love life or relationships. For small reasons, they think of committing suicide. I think life is very beautiful.”

She added: “When you talk about social media, I feel it is good but we have lost touch with the real world. We don’t keep friends around us. We don’t even call our friends, we just message them. Earlier we used to learn about how to calculate but now the calculator being on our phone, we don’t even need to use our brain. So, life has become easy but life has also become easy to ‘give up on’. So, that’s the kind of message my film delivers, with a comic scenario.”

Kashmera said that failure has taught her more than her success. “Failure is part of life. My failures have taught me more than my successes. So, it is important to fall and it is equally important to fall and rise,” she explained.

Sharing her experience of directing ‘Marne Bhi Do Yaaron‘, Kashmera said: “l cannot become who I want to be by remaining who I am. So, I decided to kick off my high heels and replace them with the shoes of a director. I gave up fear because I knew I had to prove the non-believers wrong.”

“Marne Bhi Do Yaaron” stars Kashmera with her husband Krushna Abhishek, along with Kiran Kumar, Rajesh Puri and Kishwer Merchant. The film also introduces a new face, Rishaab Chauhaan, in the lead role. The film is produced by Krushna Abhishek.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!