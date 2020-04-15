Kartik Aryan Shares Clean-Shaven Throwback Pic; Asks Fans If He Should Shave Off His Lockdown Grown Beard To Look Se*y Again!

Just like most of the people, Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is also failing to keep himself groomed in coronavirus lockdown. He has been showing off his thick beard in his Instagram pictures for a while now. Now the actor has dropped a throwback picture of himself on his Instagram and it looks like he might be planning to shave.

While sharing the throwback picture it looks like Kartik Aaryan is missing his non-bearded look from the past. While sharing the picture, he wrote, “Phir se se*y dikhne ka mann kar raha hai. Daadhi nikaal dun (Feel like looking sexy all over again. Should I remove my beard)?” In the picture, Kartik can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt as he clicks a selfie.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Recently, Kartik Aaryan came up with a new series Koki Poochega, where he asks questions to the frontliners who are combating the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The first episode of KoKi Poochega featured Sumiti Singh, one of the first survivors of coronavirus.

On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor.

