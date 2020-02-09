Kartik Aaryan’s Signature Moves For ‘Haan Main Galat’ From Love Aaj Kal Are A Hit Yet Again After ‘Dheeme Dheeme’

Kartik Aaryan has done it again. If his biggest dance chartbuster ‘Bom Diggy’ from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues to rock the show till date, a few months back his dance moves in ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ stunned one and all. Now that his Love Aaj Kal is set to release on Valentine’s Day, yet again he is bringing on a twist which is characteristic just to him, what with ‘Haan Main Galat’ starting on the right footing as well. Pun intended!

“It is one thing to get a chartbuster track and then another to make it worth it. You need to get the best out of it and then take it to the next level. Only then does the entire package work optimally,” says a popular choreographer, “This is what Kartik does best. He has the moves and the best part is that he is constantly improving. If you see his first couple of films, he danced in there as well but over a period of time he has evolved, and how.”

He goes on to add, “There are some fabulous dancers belonging to his age group in the industry and they are all doing fantastic. Be it Tiger Shroff or Varun Dhawan, they know what it takes to shape a song into something beautiful. Now Kartik too is doing the same, and rather consistently. It’s not just the youthful charm that he carries, it is also the flexibility that he brings in his moves that makes it all further special.”

No wonder, ‘Haan Main Galat’, which leads to ‘Twist’, is a live example of yet another dance number that is made special with Kartik Aaryan creating some signature moves for screen. Though these are indeed complicated steps, as most dance aficionados would agree, the young actor makes it all come across as rather simple. This is what he is now aiming to popularise further by throwing open the #PungiDance challenge, something that he had done last year with #DheemeDheeme challenge as well which saw none other than Deepika Padukone participate too.

Now that’s the beauty of it all, isn’t it?