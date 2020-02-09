Asim Riaz Fans EXPOSE Bigg Boss 13 Makers, Details Regarding Planned Phone Call For Sidharth Shukla LEAKED!

Bigg Boss 13 is less than a week away from the finale, and the fans already can’t keep calm to witness if their favourite will win the show. Be it, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai or Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, each of the Top 7 contestants have garnered a huge fan following. But one thing that remained constant is the question of the maker’s bias towards Shukla. Allegedly a proof is now going viral!

It all started with an Asim Riaz fan account who shared a screenshot of how the makers have planned the call of the week in support of Sidharth Shukla, despite the caller wanted to direct it to Shehnaaz Gill. Allegedly, the Shehnaaz fan wanted to ask Shukla a negative question regarding their relationship, but the makers have asked her to ask her a planned question that will set the Punjabi singer and Asim Riaz apart, and help bring Shukla closer to Gill.

The fan account has tweeted about it along with a video screenshot of the entire chat that they had with the caller of the week, who requested them to not leak the details. “#BB13 EXPOSED Caller of the week is a Shehnaz fan who wanted to ask a question to Shukkla but the makers forced her to ask the same question to #AsimRiaz since it was a negative question. #ColorsTV bias towards Shukkla exposed! Such a shame,” the tweet read.

Check it out below:

🔴 #BB13 EXPOSED Caller of the week is a Shehnaz fan who wanted to ask a question to Shukkla but the makers forced her to ask the same question to #AsimRiaz since it was a negative question. #ColorsTV bias towards Shukkla exposed! Such a shame.@BollySpy @Spotboye @toitv pic.twitter.com/AKxqR6iQ44 — Fatima🌟: #AsimSquad (@tengg2005) February 8, 2020

The tweet is now going viral all over with Asim Riaz fans left fuming, and slamming the Bigg Boss 13 makers. However, this is not something new, previously too there have been multiple occasions where viewers including famous personalities like Shilpa Shinde had felt that the makers along with Salman Khan are biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Do you feel it too?

