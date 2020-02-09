Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Helped Break Superhero Stigma At Oscars

Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo is all praises for Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker getting nominated in Oscars 2020 in the top categories. Joker, directed by Todd Phillips released last year in October and the film received a rave response from the audience as well as the critics.

Joaquin Phoenix impressed everyone with his dark and stellar act as Joker aka Arthur Fleck in the film. When the film was released, many said that this film deserves Oscar. Well, it leads 11 nominations for the Academy Awards this year.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Joe Russo, whose Avengers: Endgame is also cited as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019 couldn’t stop gushing over Joker. Joe said that Joker was a very tragic and modern story that represented the existential isolation and crisis that a lot of people feel.

“The moment in it when he’s on the talk show, where it’s the idea of everyone in the world right now grabbing their megaphones and trying to shout each other down, and he’s reacting against that,” added Russo.

Joe Russo is happy that the stigma around superhero films is now broken with Joker receiving so many Oscar nominations. He further said, “It’s certainly a dark movie and a disturbing movie with a very important message to it. We’re ecstatic that it’s being recognized. It broke through the stigma that seems to be against these films, certainly at the Academy.”

Well, Oscars 2020 will take place on February 10 6:30 am (IST). Let’s see how many awards this Todd Phillips’ film manages to win!

