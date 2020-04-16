Kartik Aaryan’s Sister Writes A Heartfelt Note For Him: “I Cannot Count The Number Of Times You’ve Made Me Feel Proud”

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a huge fan following for his good looks and entertaining films. However lately he has made a special place in everyone’s hearts by constantly spreading awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Through monologue, memes, pictures, and videos, Kartik hasn’t just inspired people to stay at their home but has also contributed monetarily for the relief of affected people.

If that was not it, Kartik also started a chat show ‘Koki Poochega’ on his YouTube channel through which he talks with COVID-19 survivors.

The young actor's sister Kritika is so proud of him. To express her feelings, Kritika recently took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note. Along with a gallery of Kartik's videos and photos, Kritika who is a doctor herself wrote that she can't count how many times he has made her proud.

“Dear Koki

I cannot count the number of times you’ve made me feel proud of you. Here’s one more added to that long list! “KOKI POOCHEGA” what an epic initiative! Love the show and i’m so proud of the thought and hard work you’ve put into it.

It’s annoying how you don’t have time for me , even though we’re home, because you’re so busy working all the time🤓

But then that constant smile on your face while you’re at it tells me how much you love your work. Makes me happy seeing you occupied day in and day out so you could make good use of your talents at a time like this.

Even though you’re not at the forefront of this fight, you’re doing what you can as an actor. Every bit counts. I hope your efforts not only spread awareness but also inspire people to do their bit against corona”

To her note, Kartik had a funny reply, “🙏🏻🙏🏻 ❤️❤️😭😭❤️❤️

Still working 🤗And am doing fine !!

Writing this from the room next to you !!” he wrote

Earlier too, Kritika had shared a video of Kartik washing utensils at home during the lockdown. She captioned it, “Dont mistake this for Quarantine This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan 😘”

