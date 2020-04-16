Avengers: Endgame Trivia #22: Thanos Didn’t Use Power Stone To Attack Hulk In Avengers: Infinity War For THIS Big Reason!

Avengers: Endgame saw the end of the deadly villain, Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. The first time Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced us to the Mad Titan was in 2012 film, The Avengers. We got to know of his cruel intentions in the 2018 film, Avengers: Infinity War.

At the beginning of the Infinity War, Thanos attacks the airship in which Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki are on their way to Earth from Asgard. Along with them, there are hundreds of Asgardians on the ship too. They also have Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo) on the way back to his home.

Our today’s Avengers: Endgame #22 trivia is based on the fight between Hulk and Thanos when the latter attacks the ship from Asgard. In the film, we saw a good fight between two heavy figures. Both Hulk and Thanos are powerful. The Mad Titan at that time had Power Stone with him yet he didn’t use it to beat Bruce Banner’s alter ego. But he used the stone to attack Thor’s power. Ever wondered why didn’t Thanos use Power stone to defeat Hulk? We’ll tell you.

Writer Christopher Markus shared an interesting reason for doing so. As reported by Insider, Markus earlier said, “This is to show that Thanos, the Genghis Khan of the universe, is unbeatable in one-on-one battle. He’s conquered thousands of worlds. He’s a much more polished fighter than the Hulk. And he dismantles the Hulk fairly quickly.”

But that doesn’t mean Hulk isn’t powerful like him. It was because of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk the people who were turned to dust in Avengers: Infinity War returned in Avengers: Endgame. In the 2019 film, Smart Hulk wore the infinity gauntlet and snapped his fingers to resurrect Thanos’ actions. In the process, our big green superhero ended up damaging his own hand.

Well, that was our Avengers trivia for today. What do you think of this twist given by the makers? Let us know in the comments section below.

