Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal Act Brings On His Mature & Sensitive Side, All Eyes Now On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Dostana 2

It has been a week since the release of Love Aaj Kal and while the film may have seen polarised reactions coming it’s way, what has been noticed unanimously though is leading man Kartik Aaryan’s altogether different and unseen act. Though Kartik has firmly moved ahead of his Pyaar Ka Punchnama days and showcased his middle-class persona perfectly well in films like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, what is all the more remarkable is the manner in which he has further reinvented himself in quick time with Love Aaj Kal.

In a triple role of sorts where he played a young boy from the 90s, a grown man at the start of the millennium and then a youngster again from 2020, Kartik had to showcase varied personas through the film. Present in practically every scene of the film, Kartik had to quickly alternate between these three characters as the narrative of Love Aaj Kal fluctuates across timezones. In the times when it is considered to be commendable indeed if an actor manages to get one performance right in an entire film, Kartik had a job in hand to do it thrice over and that too in a film which has an altogether unique kind of storytelling.

It certainly wouldn’t be wrong to say that Kartik nailed his performance in the film despite being under immense pressure after knowing fully well that even a minor slip here or there could result in an entire performance falling apart. His hard work and smart approach towards these parts paid off well as one common thing which has been noticed by majority of critics as well as a section of audiences who saw the film is that Kartik has managed to win hearts all over. In the film, he is not just being a ladies’ man all over again but also someone sensitive and sensible who understands the craft of filmmaking.

For an actor who is not even 30 years of age, is still exploring the world of Bollywood, and very importantly is in the process of gaining experience about life in general, Kartik would be glad about the fact that he has been able to put on screen a mature act, something that many actors require a lot of experience to gain first before they can actually get it right.

With Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as his next two releases, rest assured there is a lot more that one would see of Kartik Aaryan in weeks and months to come.

