Himanshi Khurana BASHES Sidharth Shukla For Remarks On Her Relationship With Asim Riaz: “Focus On How To Behave With Girls…”

Bigg Boss 13 was undoubtedly one of the most popular seasons of the Salman Khan hosted reality show. And even though the show has come to an end for over a week, the buzz around its contestants and the controversies they created inside the house refuse to die. In yet another news, Himanshi Khurana has lashed out at Sidharth Shukla for bad-mouthing her and her relationship with fellow contestant Asim Riaz.

For those of you who have joined in late, Asim Riaz had confessed to developing feelings for Himanshi inside the house, which led to the lady’s relationship of 9 years crumbling. When Himanshi re-entered the house to support Asim, the Kashmiri boy had propped to her on National TV. It was then that Sidharth Shukla had spoken ill about how a girl can leave a 9-year long relationship for someone she met only a few months back.

Now hitting back at the Shukla, Himanshi has been quoted by TOI saying, “Everyone said Sidharth Shukla was a very logical person, but he said so many nasty things about me. His fans say he never bitc*** about anyone but everyone has heard what all he said about me during Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He doesn’t know what all I went through during my breakup. I was hospitalized but still I was managing my work, personal life, Bigg Boss and Asim (Riaz). I was handling social media trolling also.”

She further lashed out at Sidharth saying, “He should focus on how to behave with girls rather than judging my relationship. He should try to be nice and polite to girls rather than talking ill about me. For me, Asim matters and he was defending me.”

Sidharth Shukla took home the trophy of Bigg Boss 13, while Asim Riaz claimed the spot of the first runner up of the show.

