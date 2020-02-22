Box Office: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Is The 4th Best Opener Of 2020, While Bhoot Beats Chhapaak

Box Office: Yesterday, the box office witnessed another clash of the year in the form of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. Expectedly, Ayushmann’s film managed an upper hand but speaking about the overall scenario, the film remained lower than Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D and Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal.

Released on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earned 9.55 crores on opening day, thus missing the double-digit score by a small margin. Nevertheless, it’s good enough considering the clash. The film recorded 4th best opening of the year below Street Dancer 3D (10.26 crores), Love Aaj Kal (12.40 crores), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (15.10 crores).

On the other side, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship too started its journey on a decent note by bringing in 5.10 crores. It surpassed the opening day collections of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak (4.77 crores), which too released in a clash.

Check out the top 10 openers of 2020:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior– 15.10 crores

Love Aaj Kal– 12.40 crores

Street Dancer 3D- 10.26 crores

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan– 9.55 crores

Malang– 6.71 crores

Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship– 5.10 crores

Chhapaak– 4.77 crores

Jawaani Jaaneman– 3.24 crores

Panga– 2.70 crores

Shikara– 1.20 crores

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Jitendra Kumar, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta in key roles and is based on homosexual marriage. While Bhoot features Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar in key roles apart from Vicky, and is a horror drama.

