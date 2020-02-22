FRIENDS: Before Renuion Episode, These MEMES Ft. ‘Rachel’ Jennifer Aniston, ‘Monica’ Courteney Cox & Others Will Lighten Up Your Day!

The Friends reunion is happening and the fans can’t keep calm. The lead cast of the series – Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel, Courteney Cox aka Monica, David Schwimmer aka Ross, Matthew Perry aka Chandler, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey and Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe confirmed that a reunion episode is happening for sure!

All the actors shared a pic from their FRIENDS days except for Matt LeBlanc who purposely shared another pic to flaunt his JOEYness. They captioned their posts saying, “Its happening”. As soon as the news was out, a lot of fans took to their Twitter pages to express their happiness and also shared memes.

One of the fans wrote, “Scrolling through Seeing “it’s Instagram Happening” #FriendsReunion”.

Another person tweeted, “hi emma it’s the year 2020 and they’re back after all these 17 years yeah it’s happening#FriendsReunion”.

Check out all the post below:

hi emma it's the year 2020 and they're back after all these 17 years yeah it's happening #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/If6uKVPWuy — carol (@danverogers) February 21, 2020

I am the happiest person in the world!!! #friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/xq1ku4Ahhz — Niamh Haddrick (@niamhhaddrick) February 21, 2020

When all of the cast suddenly get Instagram & only post about friends, and then out of nowhere #HBOmax announce a #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/c4uPtoeyOp — 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 (@daniellepagxx) February 21, 2020

friends fans now that there's a reunion AFTER 16 YEARS #FriendsReunion

pic.twitter.com/HPq1aApIoA — ƒ ༄ // ia for a while (@peacefuIsel) February 21, 2020

The special episode of Friends reunion will be aired on HBO Max in May 2020. Nothing much about the episode is revealed yet and we can’t wait for more details.

The speculations about the reunion have been making news for quite a long time. When Jennifer Aniston once quoted that the possibility of reunion is positive, that’s when the craze and excitement kept growing.

Are you excited to watch FRIENDS REUNION EPISODE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

