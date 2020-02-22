Actress Elli AvRam has garnered wide praise for her Malang look, and pictures from her look test for the film seem to remind the fans of Angelina Jolie’s Lara Croft from the much loved Hollywood film Tomb Raider.

Elli can be seen in different poses, as she looks at the camera with intensity. She is wearing a black vest, pants and shoes – giving some major Tomb Raider vibes. The 2001 released Lara Croft: Tomb Raider revolved around the life of Lara Croft, an adventurer who embarks on a journey to find an artifact that possesses the ability to control time and battles a secret society in the process who want to claim the relic for their own immoral purposes.

On the professional front, Elli AvRam enjoying the success of filmmaker Mohit Suri’s “Malang”, which has collected over 50 crores at the box-office since its release.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the revenge drama Malang released on February 7. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu among others in pivotal roles. Malang is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

