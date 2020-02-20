Kareena Kapoor On Breaking Up With Shahid Kapoor On Jab We Met: “Destiny Had Its Own Plan & A Lot Happened…”

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were the IT couple of Bollywood almost a decade ago. So when the couple broke up, they also broke a lot of hearts in the process. While no one ever knew what went wrong, Kareena Kapoor soon opened up about falling for Saif Ali Khan during the filming of Tashan that she was shooting alongside Jab We Met.

Now, Kareena has revealed that while her character, Geet in Jab We Met was going through an emotionally low phase, her personal life too was going on a similar track. Further opening up about her break up with Shahid Kapoor and having high expectations from the super flop Tashan, Kareena confessed that it was Shahid Kapoor who motivated her to take up Jab We Met even though she was more excited to be a part of Tashan.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Bebo has been quoted saying, “In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film,” she said. Talking about the breakup she said, “Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives… We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it.”

She further added, “I think we just had to kind of do this movie at this time when Tashan was being made…and I met Saif. So I kind of did Tashan for that actually…when I actually thought that that was gonna change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (relationship with Shahid) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and me went our separate ways. And this gem came out of it.”

Opening up about her state of mind after the massive failure of Tashan and her break up with Shahid Kapoor and finding love in Saif Ali Khan, all happening at once, Bebo said she was depressed or almost six months. “It was tough on me professionally and personally. Because if you got to see how her life took a turn in the second half of the film, a lot of my life took a turn as well during the making of the film. When Tashan bombed and this film went on to become what it was, I was shattered. I was depressed for almost six months. I was like, I can’t believe this has happened,” she said. But she soon realized ‘this is the way it was meant to be.’”

While Shahid Kapoor is now happily married to Mira Rajput with two kids, Kareena Kapoor Khan is happily married to Saif Ali Khan. The couple is parents to Taimur, who is the current paparazzi favourite.

