Mahesh Babu Spotted With Dad Krishna & Wife Namrata Shirodkar At Inauguration Ceremony Of Late Actress Vijaya Nirmala’s Statue

Superstar Mahesh Babu along with his dad Krishna and wife Namrata Shirodkar was present at the inauguration ceremony of Vijaya Nirmala’s statue on the occasion of her birthday earlier today.

Today marks the birthday of Late veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala who acted in over 200 films. The actress-director was also Mahesh Babu’s step mother.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most prominent actors from the southern circuit and has a pan indian reach with fans from all corners of the nation. Sarileru Neekevvaru has done immensely great and the hulkling fanbase of the actor has definitely proved it once again.

Mahesh Babu’s most recent release Sarileru Neekevvaru charted phenomenal numbers at the box office worldwide and was also his third back to back release to cross into the 100 crore club.

