On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture and talked about self-love. The actress took to Instagram to share some pics from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a picture dressed in an ombre pink saree. She is sporting a dewy make-up look and dangly earrings.

For the caption, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote the iconic dialogue from her film ‘Jab We Met’: “Main apni favourite hoon. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Take a look at the picture below:

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was in news for lending her voice for Black Widow for Audible Original Podcast Series Marvel Wasterlander Hindi.

Talking about her excitement about joining the Marvel Audio Universe, Kareena Kapoor Khan said at an event, “I am incredibly excited to play Marvel’s Wastelanders’ Black Widow. In this series, the world is in disarray and she has to overcome personal tragedies to find the strength and resilience to fight back and help restore order. As you listen and the story unfolds in your imagination, you’ll feel as if you’re fighting to save the future of earth with us. To be a part of such a beloved franchise and to bring this iconic character to life in Hindi is an honor and I can’t wait for this amazing journey to begin.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ adaptation and ‘The Crew’.

