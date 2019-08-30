Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals She Had A Crush On Rahul Roy & His Reaction Is Priceless

Recently, on Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed her first crush. Her revelation left everyone surprised including the actor whose name she took. As reported by Zee News, Bebo shared that she had a crush on actor Rahul Roy.

Kareena said, “My first crush was the hero of one my favourite films. I actually went to the theatre eight times to watch the film because of him and the songs of the film. This film’s song had become a rage and I am a little nervous to say this after so long – my first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him during his film Aashiqui.”

Actor Rahul Roy is shocked to know that Bebo had a crush on him. He took to his Instagram page where he shared a post in which Kareena reveals that she had a crush on Rahul. Roy captioned it, “I’m speechless”.

He also shared another post and wrote, “last couple of days I’ve been reading the news of the kind words Kareena has said about me .. I was speechless of the compliment as it took me by surprise but I do have to applaud her for always being honest and candid a quality all of us (fans) yes me included have admired her for ..can we expect anything less .. I hope to work with her too as I had worked with her extremely talented and beautiful sister Karisma .. God bless you always and remain the shining example u are to all.”

Check out the posts below:

Well, we wonder what Kareena Kapoor Khan to say about Rahul Roy’s reaction.

