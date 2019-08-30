This isn’t good news for cine-goers and makers of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, as the mega-budget film which released today has already been leaked online by TamilRockers and that too within few hours of its release.

The very news of film getting leaked is heartbreaking not just for the makers, but also for fans who have been planning to catch up with the magnum opus on big screens.

Despite numerous preventive measures by Government and filmmakers to stop privacy, nothing has worked in favour of the film industry, as one gets to hear about privacy now and then after every new release.

Following privacy, the business of films and all efforts & hard work by the makers, actors and creative teams are always at risk.

Talking about Saaho, the makers and have spent a whopping 350 crores and the actors in the film have dedicated 2 years of their lives to make the film possible.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi Arun Vijay, Mahesh Manjrekar along with others in major roles.

Before the film’s release, the songs, trailer, promos, and posters were very well appreciated by the audience.

The Prabhas Starrer which has been helmed by filmmaker Sujeeth, released early today all across in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

