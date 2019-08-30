Saaho Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy (Hindi): Storming The Ticket Windows!

And finally D-Day has arrived as Saaho has hit the screens across the country. Featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, the movie was amongst the highly anticipated releases of recent times. Apart from its high budget, the action entertainer was awaited by cine-goers as it marks the return of Prabhas after the success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Backed by all such factors, the movie is off to flying start at the box office.

While Saaho is a rage in southern regions, it’s Hindi version too has taken a terrific start despite being a normal working day release. It is learnt that Saaho(Hindi) has registered an occupancy of 40-45% in morning shows. Also, going by FDFS reports, the movie is packed with high octane action, which is the main highlight. All such positivity will only help the movie to pick up the pace in evening and night shows.

In the multiplexes in Mumbai, it is clearly seen that many morning shows of Saaho have gotten occupied with the highest numbers. The nation shouldn’t be surprised if Saaho breaks all the records nationwide and worldwide as well.

The morning show occupancy in the North is at par and even better at places- as compared to the total occupancy of recently released films on a National holiday.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

