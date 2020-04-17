Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora & Their Gal Pals REACT To Four More Shots Please! Season 2, WATCH

Totally, one needs a reason to bond over a show or film with their gang and looks like, Kareena Kapoor Khan has found that reason! And, it is, Amazon Prime Videos’ Four More Shots Please! Season 2 which is streaming now! The web series stars Bani J, Manvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Sayani Gupta as the leading ladies.

The actress made sure to catch the season two on the Day 1 of its launch itself and the girl gang watched it, together through a video call. Posting a picture with a grab from the show and their expressions captured, Kareena posted, “I’m quite content with us 4, but there’s no harm in four more. 🥰 Love it @primevideoin #WeGirlsCallTheShots #FourMoreShotsPlease”.

Earlier, in a fun banter on social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan definitely had some expressions of excitement as she posted a picture of her glamorous girl gang. Even Prime Videos’ handle made sure to render a special poster for the girl gang.

Truly, this girl gang is all support and excited for the reel life girl gang, just like all of us. Looking at them, we do not want to miss it and we are all set for the binge watch.

Four More Shots Please! is a show created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Season 2 is directed by Nupur Asthana. The Amazon Original Series Four More Shots Please! stars Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo along with an all-star ensemble cast including Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

Through the exciting journey of these four young women, the second season is sure to answer several open-ended questions after the cliffhanger finale of season one. Catch it as it is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos now!

