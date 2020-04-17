Troll Asks Sonakshi Sinha, “Ramayan Mein Sanjivni Booti Kon Laya Tha?”; Actress Gives A Kickass Reply!

It is very well known that actress Sonakshi Sinha is known for her sense of humour and wit. She keeps on interacting with her fans through her Instagram stories by answering their questions and she answers them with utmost savageness. To start with, this one has to do with her Ramayan row.

Recently during one such QnA session with her fans, the actress gave an ultimate answer for the Ramayan trolls and memes being made on her for quite sometime now.

When asked by a fan ‘Sanjivni booti kon laya tha?’, to which Sonakshi Sinha wittily answered- “Lots of you have Ramayan related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers! Jai Bajrang Bali!”

Well, Sonakshi Sinha does definitely prove that she is a savage queen and knows how to answer back to all those trolls and tweets like a slay queen!

