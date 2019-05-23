Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Strict Mommy! Doesn’t Let Taimur Ali Khan Eat Outside – Here’s Why

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is a social media star at the age of just 2 years. He is paparazzi’s favourite and we couldn’t agree less with it. His cute expressions and his camera-friendly nature is appreciated by everyone.

Kareena & Saif can’t get away without talking about Taimur. Recently, the duo did an Instagram live with Kareena’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and revealed two major factors about Taimur in the chat. Kareena told Rujuta that she’s a hyper-paranoid mother and that Taimur’s not allowed to eat at birthday parties or from outside.

During the live session on Instagram, when the nawab couple was asked about how much he enjoys ‘Ghar ka khana’ to which Kareena replied, “I am hyper-paranoid. He goes to birthday parties and he’s not allowed to eat outside. But I know that’s also wrong, he can…” Saif interrupted and added, ‘he eats chip though'” And then the dietitian quickly added that it’s okay at times, “because otherwise, he’s eating Khichdi almost every day at home.”

Kareena agreeing to Rujuta about his diet and further added, “Khichdi, idli dosa, like healthy kind of home cooked food. I sit on his plan also. Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits are available, what vegetables he should be eating in the month so ya…he quite enjoys it. Today he actually had Saag for lunch and he normally didn’t like it but I have been shoving it down his throat so now he’s got used to it so he actually ate the whole bowl.”

During the same conversation with Rujuta, Kareena told her that Taimur has helped them build a more healthy & responsible lifestyle.

Earlier in a conversation with Rajeev Masand, Kareena revealed that Saif thinks she spoils their toddler and said, “According to Saif, I spoil him silly. It’s like you don’t know how to discipline him. Obviously, Saif is like ‘don’t do this and you have to do that.’ But he has more experience. And he’s doing a wonderful job because he’s giving so much time to Taimur, and just the way he is. But I’m a mother and I want to always bite his bum and kiss him and cuddle him. Saif’s like you kiss him and cuddle him too much, but Taimur I’m going to do that till I don’t know when.”

