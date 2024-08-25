Agra, which has received several awards and was even screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, has been reduced to a few viral clips that have overshadowed the hard work and dedication of the entire team.

The film is yet to arrive on streaming platforms but was leaked on pirated sites. While watching the film on pirated sites, some leaked the bold scenes from the film, which are all over social media. This has been going on for quite some time now, and the actress finally felt the need to react.

In a heartfelt note, Ruhani shared her thoughts:

“Hey Everyone! I’ve been holding back, but I need to address something that’s been weighing heavily on me since my film Agra was leaked. To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. It’s heartbreaking to see our months of hard work, dedication, and passion being disregarded in this way. Creating an art film is an intense journey filled with countless challenges, sleepless nights, and unwavering commitment,” wrote the actress.

Ruhani also wrote, “What’s even more disheartening is how quick some are to judge without understanding the blood, sweat, and tears that go into bringing such a project to life. Agra isn’t just another film-it’s a labor of love that premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2023, a prestigious honor for any artist. The film has been internationally acclaimed, winning several awards and receiving recognition for the very thing we strive for: pushing the boundaries of world cinema.”

In the end, she also mentioned, “I stand by my choices, and I’m incredibly proud of this film and the entire team that made it happen. For those who may not fully grasp or appreciate this style of filmmaking, I ask for your respect. Art isn’t always meant to be easy or comfortable-it’s meant to challenge, to evoke emotion, to make us think. Let’s uplift and celebrate the diversity of cinema instead of tearing down the hard work of artists. Thank you for your support and understanding. Together, let’s continue this creative journey with love and respect.”

View this post on Instagram

