Kanika Kapoor’s Father Claims Doctor Reported ‘Mild Coronavirus’ With Quarantine Of Only 5-6 Days!

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed on Instagram just a few hours back that she has been tested positive for Coronavirus. Ever since the news of her being tested positive with Coronavirus has arrived, there has been unrest in netizens. It is being said that despite symptoms she attended a big party along with hundreds of people.

After Kanika made her official statement on Instagram and said that she along with her parents are quarantined, her father has also come out. Talking to media, Kanika’s father said that she was having symptoms from the last couple of days which included cough, runny nose, and fever.

According to her father, when she was taken to the doctor he said that she has mild coronavirus infection and needs to be quarantined for 5-6 days.

In her official statement, Kanika wrote, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell.

I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.

At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.

We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK”

