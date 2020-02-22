Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli’s Indirect Dig On Surrogacy Directed Towards Shilpa Shetty Kundra?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel is often found waiting for opportunities to take a dig at industry folks. Be it Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, not many have been spared from Rangoli’s wrath. Now, looks like Rangoli’s latest target is Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The Dhadkan actress recently took to her social media to announce the arrival of her new baby girl through surrogacy, with husband Raj Kundra.

But looks like the news did not go down well with Rangoli Chandel. Kangana’s sister too took to her social media a while ago and announced her decision to adopt a child rather than opt for surrogacy. In a series of tweets, Rangoli announced her decision of adopting a child and has also revealed that her sister and actor Kangana Ranaut has decided to name the child Ganga.

Rangoli Tweeted, “I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents .”

Her second tweet read, “My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga so fortunate to be able to give home to a child.”

Well, one can only help but wonder if this was really a message to the society or a taunt driven to someone else!

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her bundle of joy. Shilpa and Raj are already proud parents to a son named Kiaan Raj Kundra.

