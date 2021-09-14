Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is currently receiving heaps of praises for essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the A. L. Vijay directed biographical drama Thalaivii. While the film is still enjoying its Week 1 run in theatres across the country, we now hear that the actress is all set to play Goddess Sita in the mythological film The Incarnation- Sita.

While the National Award-winning actress will be playing the titular role in the epic period drama, the film’s producer and director have opened up about how thrilled they are to collaborate with the actress. Read on to know all they had to say.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared a poster announcing the film. Alongside the poster, the actress wrote, “The Incarnation- Sita Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists.. With the blessings of Sita Ram … Jai SiyaRam 🙏”

Talking about the Queen actress playing the Goddess in his upcoming production, producer Saloni Sharma from SS Studio said, “As a woman, I couldn’t be happier in welcoming Kangana Ranaut onboard our Vfx magnum opus. Kangana symbolizes the spirit and essence of the Indian woman – fearless, daunting & daring. It’s time we stepped in to celebrate equality in every respect.”

Director Alaukik Desai says he is ecstatic about having the Thalaivii actress on board. The Incarnation- Sita director said, “Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief.”

The Incarnation- Sita is directed by Alaukik Desai The film’s story and screenplay is by Alaukik and KV Vijayendra Prasad, and dialogues by Manoj Muntashir. As per the poster, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has an interesting lineup that includes titles such as Dhaakad and Tejas.

