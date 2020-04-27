Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi Faces Massive 5 Crores Loss Amid Lockdown, Leaves Makers Worried Over THIS Another Reason

While affecting lives across, the widespread pandemic that is rampantly increasing its reach has also incurred monetary losses to film producers. The latest to face the wrath of virus is Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. Reportedly the makers have already faced a loss of Rs 5 crores and are now left worried as the massive sets standing vacant are at the risk of destruction due to fast approaching monsoon.

According to reports, team Thalaivi was supposed to begin shooting for a 45 days schedule on March 10. A massive set replicating the Parliament house was erected in the Ramkrishna Cine Studios in Hyderabad. Set to finish it in April, the base was to move in Chennai where the further filming was to happen. The aim was to finish shooting before monsoon arrives as it would destroy the sets.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama producer Shaailesh Singh revealed how the team has to finish shooting before rains kick in and bring the set up down. And rebuilding it will be an expensive affair and will incur more losses on the makers.

Shailesh added how they had to stop work after the lockdown was announced and they didn’t even shoot for a single day but have paid the studios in full. With hopes, he said that they will finish the outdoor shoots even if they get a 10-day window.

Vishnu Vardhan who is also a producer spoke about how there was also a set built in AVM studio in Chennai, where the replication of Mount Road was erected. The team was supposed to finish the patchwork there. Meanwhile, he also said that 40 percent filming is done so far.

For the unversed, Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut is a biopic of the late actor-politician Jayalalithaa. The film will have Kangana step into the shoes of the much talked about personality. The makers have already released a few glimpses from the film. Directed by Vijay the film is set for a June 26, 2020 release.

