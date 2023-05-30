Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media where she posted a video of the base camp at Mount Everest dirtied with lots of trash.

Kangana also said that humans who thought of themselves as God’s favourites needed a reality check. She re-shared a short video of the Mount Everest base camp with lots of trash outside the tents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video was captioned, “Shut down the Everest tours or fix this. Unacceptable scene near the top.”

She wrote: “Whoever thinks human is God’s favourite needs a reality check, look at this scene you would realise human is probably God’s least favourite, they tend to leave their smelly, stinky, filthy footprints everywhere�. Save the world from humans please �”

Whoever thinks human is God’s favourite needs a reality check, look at this scene you would realise human is probably God’s least favourite, they tend to leave their smelly, stinky, filthy footprints everywhere…. Save the world from humans please … 🙏 https://t.co/TuIFc4iBho — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) May 30, 2023

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Emergency’. She also has ‘Tejas’, ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Didda’.

After making a Bollywood debut in 2006, Kangana went on to deliver several memorable performances. She proved her mettle with films like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and many more. While she was consistent with her performances, she also chose to be a part of films like Rascals and Double Dhamaal, where she had nothing valuable to add.

Must Read: Kishore Kumar Biopic Cannot Be Made With Ranbir Kapoor Or Ranveer Singh! Son Amit Kumar Rejects Rights & Anurag Basu Is Helpless?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News