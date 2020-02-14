Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is unapologetically a firm hater of certain Bollywood celebs. Her common target includes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has often bashed these celebrities for their actions and now has taken a dig at their vacation choices.

As we all know that Deepika and Ranveer are on a vacation, the location of which hasn’t been revealed by the duo. Taking a dig at that, Kangana Ranaut’s sister slammed the lovebirds for keeping the destination a secret. She said that when these couples go to exotic, rich places then they flaunt the location like nothing else but when they go to a cheap place like Srilanka or Bangkok, they keep it a secret. She posted her views in a series of tweets.

She wrote, “Mujhe lag raha hai mera account jayada he political ho gaya hai, chalo kuch Bollywood ki chatpati khabrein aapko deti hoon… thoda masti mazak bhi hona chahiye… aaj Valentine’s Day pe kuch hot couples ki holidays pe gossip karte hain.”

She went on to say, “Aap logon ne kabhi notice kiya hai jab yeh hot celebrity couple Europe ya America jaise expensive holidays pe jaate hain toh khul kar apna aur inn deshon ka prachar karte hain…(contd)”

“magr jab yeh log SriLanka ya Bangkok jaisi sasti holiday pe jaate hain toh undisclosed locations 😂Wah re duniya itna discrimination Beautiful place toh beautiful place hai Bollywood walon undeveloped nations ko jayada zaroorat hai promotions ki 😁kya kehte ho doston😁🙏?” she concluded.

Well, Rangoli has once again given some really harsh opinions about Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. We wonder if this time anyone of them will react to this or not.

