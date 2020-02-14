Valentine’s Day 2020: Aamir Khan Has The MOST Romantic Message For Laal Singh Chaddha Co-Star Kareena Kapoor Khan

On the occasion of Valentines day on Friday, superstar Aamir Khan penned an adorable message for his “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me…Love,” Aamir wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, he also shared the upcoming film’s new poster in which Kareena can be seen hugging Aamir.

This is not the first poster. Aamir earlier had shared his first look. The poster has him in the Sardar get up looking adorable. The innocence in his eyes and posture were appreciated by everyone.

“Laal Singh Chaddha” is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by “Secret Superstar” maker Advait Chandan. The film is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump”, starring Tom Hanks. It will release on Christmas this year.

Apart from “Laal Singh Chaddha“, Aamir and Kareena have also shared screen space together in movies like “3 Idiots” and “Talaash“.

Meanwhile, Aamir has been shooting for the film with Kareena in extensive schedules. There have been multiple BTS pictures from the sets of the film that have gone viral on the internet.

