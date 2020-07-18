Kangana Ranaut Questions Mumbai Police’s Intentions Regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case, Asks Why Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra Are Not Being Called?

Kangana Ranaut has again spoken up regarding the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput and has questioned Mumbai Police. The talented actress has raised direct questions on the intentions of Mumbai Police and has asked why they are not calling Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra & Mahesh Bhatt to record their statements.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide, Kangana Ranaut has spoken up several times and has bashed Bollywood fraternity for mistreating outsiders.

Recently during an interview with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut called these people as ’emotional vultures’. “I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi’s illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning – Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand?,” questioned Kangana.

Opening about Mumbai Police, Kangana Ranaut said, “Sushant’s family shouldn’t be harassed because these people are too powerful. These people aren’t even summoned. Mumbai Police investigation is a complete sham. I said no to Bhansali’s Padmaavat but he hasn’t done anything vengeful. He doesn’t gang up on anyone but he’s being summoned. Shekhar Kapur, a God-like figure in the industry, is being summoned.”

This was not it as she even said that if she is not able to prove her claims, she will return her Padma Shri award. “They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri,” Kangana added.

“I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” she explained.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the Mumbai Police has recorded Aditya Chopra’s statements regarding the case. Reportedly, Aditya arrived at Versova Police Station with his two lawyers to get his statement recorded.

