Kangana Ranaut questions Pooja Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt’s involvement in Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant’s relationship
Kangana Ranaut QUESTIONS Pooja Bhatt: “Why Was Mahesh Bhatt So Invested In Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty’s Relationship?”

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a lot has been spoken and written about Nepotism in Bollywood, and it still continues to be a debated topic. Now, Pooja Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut have joined the topic.

Recently Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter to talk about how their production house had launched many newcomers, and also took credit for launching Kangana Ranaut’s debut film, Gangster.

Clearing details about her debut and Bhatt’s tweets, Kangana Ranaut questioned Pooja Bhatt on why was her father (Mahesh Bhatt) was involved in Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s relationship. Kangana also mentioned how she had two choices while choosing her debut film. At the time of her audition for Gangster, Kangana had also auditioned for a south film named ‘Pokiri’, along with Mahesh Babu, which was directed by one of the most legendary directors of the south film industry, Puri Jagannath.

Though Kangana Ranaut was selected for Pokiri, she went ahead and chose Gangster, as she had already started shooting for the same. Kangana also mentioned how Mahesh Bhatt had humiliated her, called her mad and announced her tragic death, just like he had also predicted Sushant’s end.

Here are a series of tweets from her team’s official handle:

What are your opinions on Kangana Ranaut’s tweets?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out