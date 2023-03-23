Kangana Ranaut is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood who has never shied away from talking her mind. She has always been very vocal and stands by her point, whether right or wrong. Kangana has often led the headlines for her controversial statements, but that never stopped her from pointing fingers at Bollywood. She was the one who blamed Bollywood’s nepotism game the most.

However, today on her birthday, we brought you a throwback interview where Kangana had shut down one of the popular entertainment reporters for asking for the female actress’s retirement. Scroll below to check out the video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this throwback interview session, Rajeev Masand, one of the leading reporters, can be seen asking a panel of actresses (including Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Nimrat Kaur), “Leading ladies is limited. Do you find yourself thinking not of retirement but of the time when the roles will dry up and when the films will stop bringing…” To this, Kangana Ranaut gave a proper answer shutting down the reporter.

Kangana Ranaut had said, “It’s very convenient to ask these questions to women, but they would never ask these to a man. This question itself is unfair and shouldn’t be asked. And I think our generation have the baggage, atleast the next generation won’t be asked these questions. We belong to this industry, maybe I won’t be playing Kaya (Krrish 3) tomorrow or superwoman, but I would want to use my skills and experience in some or the other way.”

Going further in the conversation, Kangana added, “Maybe I would want to write or direct or produce. But this industry is as much mine as the heroes who can be called my counterpart or something. So, this is how I look at it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana ranaut (@cult_of_kangana_)

As soon as the video went viral on Instagram, netizens bombarded the comment section lauding Kangana Ranaut. One of them wrote, “She was challenging the old system from day 1… her journey is so special! Doing the kind of roles that not very long ago were considered almost impossible for a solo female project. So excited for Tejas, chandramukhi 2 and Emergency this year 😍”

Another commented, “She has a huge fan following. But the biggest problem with her fans is, they do not go and watch her movies in theatres. Since last many years she has not got a proper hit and none of those movies were bad movies. But all her supporters are just on social media.”

One of the comments also read, “Well answered. Journalist was being very smart juthe pade. Why should women be asked this question. It is an old question and the industry needs to move on. Women can have wonderful roles after they stop playing the role of a young beautiful nothing that we usually see them playing.”

What are your thoughts about Kangana Ranaut’s answer to Rajeev Masand‘s question? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: “Kangana Ranaut Should Be Concentrating More On Movies & Not Politics, Should Avoid Casting Herself In Own Directorial Projects”: Astrological Predictions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News