Kangana Ranaut is one of the few actresses who never minced her word while dropping truth bombs. However, once upon a time, even she used to think twice before taking direct digs, it seems. At least she was cautious of naming a few superstars about whom she used to reveal hilarious details.

We caught hold of an old video, where the Manikarnika actress is in a conversation with Anupam Kher and reveals how she was advised about the do’s and don’ts of being an actress by a very big superstar.

The video was shared on a Reddit thread on BollyBlindsNGossips, which is a clip from Anupam Kher’s talk show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai. In the conversation, Kangana Ranaut reveals a very big superstar asking her to relax and just shake her abdomen for films, because that is what heroines in this industry are supposed to do. He even asked her not to behave this charged up and she should relax.

Kangana confessed that the superstar said, “ladkiyon ki position hai is industry mein, thodi kamar hilaao, do dialogue bolo wo bhi agar kaha jaaye tumhe aur side mein ho jaao. Bus basically pretty dikho. Bus itna sa hi expectation hoti hai tum logon se, itna zyada karne ki kya zarurat hai?”

When Anupam Kher interrupted her asking did that superstar mean, “Zyada acting karne ki kya zarurat hai?” she kept giggling. The Fashion actress further revealed, “Unke words ye the, tumhari ek film mein tumne itni acting kar li hai jitni maine apni 100 filmon mein nahi ki hai and he is a very big superstar.”

Anupam Kher was very eager to know the name of this superstar but Kangana refused. However, she promised to reveal the name after the shoot was done. Netizens took an obvious guess at who the superstar was.

A comment read, “I can hear those comments in Salman’s voice. Another user wrote, “Salman khan saying in the tone of his 10 ka dum show….kitne pratishyat bhartiye….aur kitni acting karengi aaaaaapp.” A third user guessed, “Salman aur kaun.”

“This seems like Salman Khan would say to anyone,” said a comment. Another user pointed out, “Look at how she doesn’t dare to talk Salman’s name!” One more Redditor echoed the same thought and wrote, “Even Kangana is afraid to name Sallu Bhai.”

A comment read, “None other than Our Bhaijaan…actually I just imagined him saying this to her. One crazy knows another.” A sarcastic dig at Kangana Ranaut said, “Kangana ki imagination mai hi baat karte hai industry waale bus ussey.”

Kangana Ranaut was reportedly offered Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan opposite Salman Khan, but she refused both citing lack of a powerful character in the female leads. Any guesses who was the superstar who advised Kangana about her acting skills? Let us know in the comments section below.

