Actress Kangana Ranaut has heaped praise on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and called him a ‘living god and legend’.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she posted a note talking about how she could not take up roles and a number offered by the filmmaker.

Kangana Ranaut wrote: “I deeply admire Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an artist, he never fakes success or glory… He is the most genuine and indulgent artist living in the film industry right now… Nobody that I know who is so helplessly in love with the magic of cinema and so driven by his passion… Above all he minds his business, intense creativity and rare integrity… He is a living legend … I just love Sanjay sir… love.”

Calling him a ‘god’, Kangana Ranaut added, “Over the years there were song/ roles that were offered to me by SLB production, for some or the other reason I couldn’t do them, still today if I want to see him or go to his house just to chat with him, he sits before me like a living God smiling gently, showering kindness and admiration through his eyes, man of few words SLB ji is simply wonderful.”

It was during an interview in 2020 when the actress shared that the filmmaker offered her a song in ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’ but “it didn’t work out” and she added it will be her “biggest regrets.”

Meanwhile, Kangana will be next seen in ‘Chandramukhi 2’, which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil film ‘Chandramukhi’ starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

She also has Sarvesh Mewara’s ‘Tejas’ in the pipeline which is expected to release on October 20. And has ‘Emergency’. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.

